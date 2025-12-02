ASAN service model now applied in 30 countries

Azerbaijan's ASAN service model is currently being applied in 30 countries, Ulvi Mehdiyev, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan, said during the opening ceremony of the ASAN Artificial Intelligence Center (ASAN AI HUB), as quoted by Report.

Mehdiyev said cooperation with these countries continues to expand:

"We are working jointly with 30 countries on the application of the ASAN model. The innovations we implement at ASAN, our openness to new ideas and our commitment to continuous development are key factors that have enabled the model to gain international recognition and adoption," he stated.