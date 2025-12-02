ASAN service model now applied in 30 countries
Domestic policy
- 02 December, 2025
- 11:41
Azerbaijan's ASAN service model is currently being applied in 30 countries, Ulvi Mehdiyev, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan, said during the opening ceremony of the ASAN Artificial Intelligence Center (ASAN AI HUB), as quoted by Report.
Mehdiyev said cooperation with these countries continues to expand:
"We are working jointly with 30 countries on the application of the ASAN model. The innovations we implement at ASAN, our openness to new ideas and our commitment to continuous development are key factors that have enabled the model to gain international recognition and adoption," he stated.
Latest News
12:08
Text of Paris Agreement Global Stocktake assigned to Azerbaijan by Brazil agreedCOP29
12:03
President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Lao People's Democratic RepublicForeign policy
11:56
Kos: Negotiations underway with US, Azerbaijan on possibility of EU participation in TRIPPRegion
11:49
Ilham Aliyev congratulates UAE President on Independence DayForeign policy
11:45
Kos: EU, Türkiye to discuss Baku-Yerevan normalization processRegion
11:44
Azerbaijan plans to host CICA General AssemblyForeign policy
11:43
Fitch Ratings expects banks in Azerbaijan, CIS region to be resilientFinance
11:41
ASAN service model now applied in 30 countriesDomestic policy
11:34