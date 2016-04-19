Arrest on bank accounts of Azerbaijan's NGOs was lifted

Baku. 19 April.REPORT.AZ/ Arrest on the bank accounts of the Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), represented in the Coalition for Improving Transparency in Extractive Industry, has been lifted.

Report informs, President of 'Constitution' Research Foundation, Coordinator of the Coalition for Improving Transparency in Extractive Industry Alimammad Nuriyev stated in the forum entitled 'Modern condition of civil society in Azerbaijan: What to do for changes?'.

He said that a criminal case has been filed against only one non-governmental organization represented in the coalition, others' bank accounts have been frozen, no criminal case launched on them: 'Criminal case has been filed against Chairman of Democratic Institutions and Human Rights Public Union Elchin Abdullayev. Anyone else, against whom the case opened may state it. We have no information about it. Bans on leaving the country have been eliminated, too.

Notably, 137 NGOs are represented in the Coalition for Improving Transparency in Extractive Industry. Bank accounts of 8 of them have been frozen.