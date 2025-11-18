Another group of former IDPs leaves for Khorovlu village of Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district

In accordance with the instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, large-scale return to territories liberated from occupation continues, Report informs.

At this stage, families who had previously temporarily resided in various regions of the country, primarily in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings, are returning to the Khorovlu village in the Jabrayil district.

Returning residents expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive state support. They also thanked the valiant Azerbaijani Army, its heroic soldiers and officers, and honored the memory of the martyrs who gave their lives for the liberation of the country's lands.