Trump declares fentanyl weapon of mass destruction

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday classifying fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction, giving the US government additional legal firepower in its efforts to combat illegal trafficking of the synthetic drug, Report informs via Politico.

The executive order cites the lethality of the drug, which kills tens of thousands of Americans every year, and the fact that transnational criminal groups the Trump administration has designated as foreign terrorist organizations use the sale of fentanyl to fund activities that undermine US national security.

Speaking in the Oval Office as he signed the order, the president said the amount of drugs coming into the US by sea has decreased by 94 percent (most drugs, including fentanyl, enter the US via land ports of entry). Trump added that drug flows are "a direct military threat to the United States of America."

The administration has focused considerable resources on combating fentanyl as part of its efforts to secure the US border with Mexico. Top administration officials have argued that Trump's strict immigration limits and border security measures have led to a drop in domestic consumption of fentanyl.

"With a secure border, lives are being saved every day, sex trafficking has plummeted, fentanyl has plummeted," White House border czar Tom Homan said Monday.

While classifying a narcotic as a WMD is a nearly unprecedented presidential action, there has been public debate about characterizing fentanyl that way before. The Biden administration had previously faced pressure from a bipartisan contingent of attorneys general to classify fentanyl as a WMD. And fentanyl, even in tiny quantities, is potent enough to kill large numbers of people very quickly through overdoses.

The synthetic drug, which has some limited legal pharmacological uses, mostly comes to the United States via Mexico, where drug cartels manufacture fentanyl using "precursor chemicals" imported from China. Fentanyl production is also booming in the Golden Triangle region of southeast Asia, which includes the countries of Laos, Myanmar and Thailand. Fentanyl can be easily made in makeshift labs, adding to the challenge authorities have faced in eradicating production within their borders.

The administration, meanwhile, has accused cartels operating in Venezuela of trafficking fentanyl into the United States as a justification for the use of lethal force against alleged drug boats in the Caribbean Sea. Venezuela, while seen as a hub for cocaine trafficking, is not viewed as a major contributor to global fentanyl trafficking.