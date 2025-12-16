Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Region
    • 16 December, 2025
    • 09:57
    13 killed after bus overturns on Isfahan–Natanz route in Iran

    A bus traveling on the Isfahan–Natanz route in Iran overturned, killing 13 people and injuring 11 others, Report informs via Tasnim.

    Emergency services were reportedly dispatched to the scene shortly after the accident occurred.

    Mansour Shihfarosh, Director General of Crisis Management of Isfahan Governorate, said police officers and rescue teams were involved in response efforts. An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.

    İranda avtobus aşıb, 13 nəfər ölüb, 11-i xəsarət alıb
    ДТП в Иране: 13 погибших, 11 человек получили ранения

