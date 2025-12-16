Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Energy
    • 16 December, 2025
    • 10:00
    Azeri Light oil price falls by over 1% on global markets

    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil on the world market decreased by $0.7, or 1.09%, settling at $63.73 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Report.

    According to trading results, February futures for Brent crude were priced at $61.4 per barrel.

    At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of a barrel of Azeri Light oil declined by $0.69, or 1.11%, to $61.67.

    Azerbaijan's state budget for this year is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.

    Azərbaycan nefti ucuzlaşmaqda davam edir
    Азербайджанская нефть продолжает дешеветь

