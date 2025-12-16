Azeri Light oil price falls by over 1% on global markets
16 December, 2025
- 10:00
The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil on the world market decreased by $0.7, or 1.09%, settling at $63.73 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Report.
According to trading results, February futures for Brent crude were priced at $61.4 per barrel.
At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of a barrel of Azeri Light oil declined by $0.69, or 1.11%, to $61.67.
Azerbaijan's state budget for this year is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.
