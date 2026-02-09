Azerbaijan participates in World Defence Show 2026 in Riyadh

The international exhibition World Defence Show 2026, one of the world's leading defense industry events, has opened in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan told Report.

A delegation led by Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense, Vugar Mustafayev, is attending the event.

The exhibition showcases 127 modern military products from Azersilah Defense Industry Holding CJSC, as well as 53 items from Azerbaijani companies including 6LSystems, RD Smart, Q-STP, Synapline, USH Group, and ITX Motors.

The event, featuring the latest military technologies, equipment, and systems, has attracted more than 773 companies and over 441 official delegations from more than 76 countries. It is expected to host over 106,000 visitors.

During the exhibition, Minister Mustafayev met with Slovakia's Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Robert Kaliňák, where a memorandum was signed to expand cooperation in the defense industry between the two countries.

Mustafayev also met with Malaysia's Defense Minister Dato Seri Haji Mohamed Khaled Nordin to discuss prospects for strengthening defense industry cooperation and technological partnerships.

The World Defence Show 2026 is scheduled to conclude on February 12.