Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Azerbaijan participates in World Defence Show 2026 in Riyadh

    Military
    • 09 February, 2026
    • 18:09
    Azerbaijan participates in World Defence Show 2026 in Riyadh

    The international exhibition World Defence Show 2026, one of the world's leading defense industry events, has opened in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan told Report.

    A delegation led by Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense, Vugar Mustafayev, is attending the event.

    The exhibition showcases 127 modern military products from Azersilah Defense Industry Holding CJSC, as well as 53 items from Azerbaijani companies including 6LSystems, RD Smart, Q-STP, Synapline, USH Group, and ITX Motors.

    The event, featuring the latest military technologies, equipment, and systems, has attracted more than 773 companies and over 441 official delegations from more than 76 countries. It is expected to host over 106,000 visitors.

    During the exhibition, Minister Mustafayev met with Slovakia's Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Robert Kaliňák, where a memorandum was signed to expand cooperation in the defense industry between the two countries.

    Mustafayev also met with Malaysia's Defense Minister Dato Seri Haji Mohamed Khaled Nordin to discuss prospects for strengthening defense industry cooperation and technological partnerships.

    The World Defence Show 2026 is scheduled to conclude on February 12.

    World Defence Show Azerbaijan Vugar Mustafayev
    Photo
    Azərbaycan beynəlxalq silah sərgisində 180 adda hərbi məhsulu nümayiş etdirir
    Photo
    Азербайджан демонстрирует военную продукцию на международной выставке в Эр-Рияде

    Latest News

    19:23

    Azerbaijan NOC's appeal over actions of Armenian athletes receives positive response

    Individual sports
    19:12

    US embassy: Vance's visit to Baku reflects two countries' commitment to expanding co-op

    Other countries
    18:59

    Georgia joins Eurasian Transport Route International Association

    Infrastructure
    18:42
    Photo

    Talks begin between JD Vance, Pashinyan in Yerevan

    Region
    18:25

    Iran may dilute 60% enriched uranium if all sanctions lifted

    Region
    18:09
    Photo

    Azerbaijan participates in World Defence Show 2026 in Riyadh

    Military
    17:54

    Serbia, UN sign new sustainable development agreement

    Other countries
    17:40
    Photo

    Provocation by Armenian figure skaters at Winter Olympic Games prevented

    Individual sports
    17:31
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Georgia discuss cooperation within Middle Corridor

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed