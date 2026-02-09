Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Serbia, UN sign new sustainable development agreement

    09 February, 2026
    17:54
    Serbia, UN sign new sustainable development agreement

    The Government of Serbia and the United Nations have signed a New Development Partnership Framework Agreement on Sustainable Development for the period 2026–2030, according to Report.

    The signing ceremony took place today between Serbia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Marko Durić and the UN Resident Coordinator, Matilda Mort.

    The document defines the shared priorities of cooperation between Serbia and the United Nations in the areas of economic development, social protection, environmental protection, and institutional strengthening.

    Durić stated that Serbia is a strong and consistent supporter of the UN system, which aims to ensure equality among states and to promote international relations governed by the principle of justice rather than the use of force.

    Serbiya ilə BMT Yeni İnkişaf Tərəfdaşlığı Çərçivə sazişi imzalayıb
    Сербия и ООН подписали новое рамочное соглашение о партнерстве в области развития

