Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Azerbaijan resumes butter imports from Uruguay

    Business
    • 17 March, 2026
    • 11:11
    Azerbaijan resumes butter imports from Uruguay

    In 2025, Azerbaijan imported 20,130 tons of butter worth $145.3 million, marking a 18% decline in volume and a 4% increase in value compared to 2024, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

    During this period, Azerbaijan purchased butter from:

    - Iran: 8,616 tons (-40%) worth $51 million (-26%);

    - New Zealand: 4,269 tons (-20%) worth $34 million (-4%);

    - Saudi Arabia: 1,635 tons worth $14.5 million (no supply a year ago);

    - Belarus: 1,452 tons (+30%) worth $11.45 million (+49%);

    - Ukraine: 1,389 tons (+58%) worth $10.25 million (+68%).

    Azerbaijan has resumed procurement from Uruguay (25 tons worth $180,000) after a break of 9 years and 2 months.

    Imports of Azerbaijan State Statistical Committee
    Azərbaycan Uruqvaydan kərə yağının idxalını bərpa edib

    Latest News

    11:21

    Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis opens new plenary meeting

    Milli Majlis
    11:15

    Aliyar Aghayev to officiate AEK vs Crystal Palace clash

    Football
    11:11

    Azerbaijan resumes butter imports from Uruguay

    Business
    10:46

    Projectile hits tanker off UAE's Fujairah, UKMTO says

    Other countries
    10:45

    Gombosuren Munkhbayar: Mongolia and Azerbaijan to sign series of bilateral agreements - INTERVIEW

    Foreign policy
    10:43

    Brent rises to $102.74 per barrel

    Energy
    10:42
    Photo

    New service centers opened in Ethiopia based on ASAN service model

    Foreign policy
    10:34

    One Azerbaijani citizen, three Norwegian diplomats evacuated from Iran

    Foreign policy
    10:20

    One killed by falling debris from intercepted missile in Abu Dhabi

    Other countries
    All News Feed