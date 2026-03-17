Azerbaijan resumes butter imports from Uruguay
Business
- 17 March, 2026
- 11:11
In 2025, Azerbaijan imported 20,130 tons of butter worth $145.3 million, marking a 18% decline in volume and a 4% increase in value compared to 2024, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.
During this period, Azerbaijan purchased butter from:
- Iran: 8,616 tons (-40%) worth $51 million (-26%);
- New Zealand: 4,269 tons (-20%) worth $34 million (-4%);
- Saudi Arabia: 1,635 tons worth $14.5 million (no supply a year ago);
- Belarus: 1,452 tons (+30%) worth $11.45 million (+49%);
- Ukraine: 1,389 tons (+58%) worth $10.25 million (+68%).
Azerbaijan has resumed procurement from Uruguay (25 tons worth $180,000) after a break of 9 years and 2 months.
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