Azerbaijan resumes butter imports from Uruguay

In 2025, Azerbaijan imported 20,130 tons of butter worth $145.3 million, marking a 18% decline in volume and a 4% increase in value compared to 2024, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

During this period, Azerbaijan purchased butter from:

- Iran: 8,616 tons (-40%) worth $51 million (-26%);

- New Zealand: 4,269 tons (-20%) worth $34 million (-4%);

- Saudi Arabia: 1,635 tons worth $14.5 million (no supply a year ago);

- Belarus: 1,452 tons (+30%) worth $11.45 million (+49%);

- Ukraine: 1,389 tons (+58%) worth $10.25 million (+68%).

Azerbaijan has resumed procurement from Uruguay (25 tons worth $180,000) after a break of 9 years and 2 months.