Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Azerbaijan's retail trade turnover rises nearly 4%

    Finance
    • 17 March, 2026
    • 11:24
    Azerbaijan's retail trade turnover rises nearly 4%

    In January–February of 2026, consumers purchased goods worth 10.1 billion manats (just over $5.94 billion) through Azerbaijan"s retail trade network, including 5.5 billion manats (over $3.23 billion) of food, beverages, and tobacco products, and 4.6 billion manats (just over $2.7 billion) of non-food items, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

    During this period, retail trade turnover increased by 3.6% in real terms compared to the same period last year. Moreover, food, beverages, and tobacco sales rose by 1.2%, while non-food sales grew by 6.5%.

    During the two months, 49.4% of consumer spending went to food products, 5% to beverages and tobacco, 14.6% to textiles, clothing, and footwear, 5.8% to motor fuel, 4.6% to electrical goods and furniture, 2.9% to pharmaceuticals and medical supplies, 1.6% to computers, telecommunications equipment, and printed products, and 16.1% to other non-food goods.

    On average, each person spent 491.5 manats ($289.12) per month in retail trade, including 267.1 manats ($157.12) on food, beverages, and tobacco, and 224.4 manats ($132.00) on non-food items.

    Retail trade turnover State Statistical Committee
    Azərbaycanda pərakəndə ticarət dövriyyəsi 4 %-ə yaxın artıb
    Розничный товарооборот в Азербайджане вырос почти на 4%

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