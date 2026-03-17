In January–February of 2026, consumers purchased goods worth 10.1 billion manats (just over $5.94 billion) through Azerbaijan"s retail trade network, including 5.5 billion manats (over $3.23 billion) of food, beverages, and tobacco products, and 4.6 billion manats (just over $2.7 billion) of non-food items, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

During this period, retail trade turnover increased by 3.6% in real terms compared to the same period last year. Moreover, food, beverages, and tobacco sales rose by 1.2%, while non-food sales grew by 6.5%.

During the two months, 49.4% of consumer spending went to food products, 5% to beverages and tobacco, 14.6% to textiles, clothing, and footwear, 5.8% to motor fuel, 4.6% to electrical goods and furniture, 2.9% to pharmaceuticals and medical supplies, 1.6% to computers, telecommunications equipment, and printed products, and 16.1% to other non-food goods.

On average, each person spent 491.5 manats ($289.12) per month in retail trade, including 267.1 manats ($157.12) on food, beverages, and tobacco, and 224.4 manats ($132.00) on non-food items.