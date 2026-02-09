Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Georgia discuss cooperation within Middle Corridor

    Infrastructure
    • 09 February, 2026
    • 17:31
    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Georgia discuss cooperation within Middle Corridor

    Prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Georgia within the development of the Middle Corridor have been discussed, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan Railways (ADY).

    The discussions took place during a meeting in Tashkent between ADY Chairman Rovshan Rustamov, Chairman of the Board of Uzbekistan Railways Zufar Narzullayev, and Director General of Georgian Railways Lasha Abashidze.

    During the meeting, the sides reviewed issues of mutual interest and cooperation in the railway sector among the three countries, including prospects for more efficient organization of cargo transportation from Central Asia to Europe via the Middle Corridor.

    The participants also emphasized the importance of expanding the use of digital solutions to further increase freight volumes along the corridor and attract new types of cargo.

    Azerbaijan Uzbekistan Georgia Azerbaijan Railways
    Photo
    Azərbaycan, Özbəkistan və Gürcüstan Orta Dəhlizin inkişafını müzakirə edib
    Photo
    Азербайджан, Узбекистан и Грузия обсудили развитие Среднего коридора

    Latest News

    17:54

    Serbia, UN sign new sustainable development agreement

    Other countries
    17:40
    Photo

    Provocation by Armenian figure skaters at Winter Olympic Games prevented

    Individual sports
    17:31
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Georgia discuss cooperation within Middle Corridor

    Infrastructure
    17:29

    Azerbaijan and Slovenia Finance Ministries plan to sign Memorandum of Understanding

    Finance
    17:19

    Laporta steps down as Barcelona president to seek re-election

    Football
    17:17

    US delegation led by Vance arrives in Yerevan

    Region
    17:11

    President Ilham Aliyev signs decree on indexation of labor pensions

    Social security
    17:11

    Azerbaijan approves healthcare and medical science cooperation deal with Latvia

    Health
    17:03

    Starmer's communications chief resigns amid Epstein scandal

    Other countries
    All News Feed