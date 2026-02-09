Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Georgia discuss cooperation within Middle Corridor

Prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Georgia within the development of the Middle Corridor have been discussed, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan Railways (ADY).

The discussions took place during a meeting in Tashkent between ADY Chairman Rovshan Rustamov, Chairman of the Board of Uzbekistan Railways Zufar Narzullayev, and Director General of Georgian Railways Lasha Abashidze.

During the meeting, the sides reviewed issues of mutual interest and cooperation in the railway sector among the three countries, including prospects for more efficient organization of cargo transportation from Central Asia to Europe via the Middle Corridor.

The participants also emphasized the importance of expanding the use of digital solutions to further increase freight volumes along the corridor and attract new types of cargo.