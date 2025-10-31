Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13

    Another group of families returns to liberated Aghdam district

    Domestic policy
    • 31 October, 2025
    • 08:57
    Another group of families returns to liberated Aghdam district

    A new resettlement convoy has departed for Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

    According to Report, 24 families comprising 124 people have begun their journey from the capital to settle in Khidirli village of the Aghdam district.

    The returning residents expressed deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state support provided to them. They also conveyed appreciation to the Azerbaijani Armed Forces for liberating the lands and honored the memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country's freedom.

    resettlement liberated territories Aghdam Path to Victory
    Ağdamın Xıdırlı kəndinə növbəti köç karvanı yola salınıb
    В село Хыдырлы выехала очередная группа бывших вынужденных переселенцев

    Latest News

    09:05

    Price of Azeri Light crude drops to $65.95 per barrel

    Energy
    08:57

    Another group of families returns to liberated Aghdam district

    Domestic policy
    08:54

    Erdogan thanks Azerbaijan and several other countries for Republic Day greetings

    Foreign policy
    08:50

    Documentary film about revival of Karabakh and East Zangazur premiered in Baku

    Media
    22:17
    Photo

    Document related to simultaneous killing of eight Azerbaijani captives and hostages examined during trial of Armenian citizens

    Domestic policy
    20:49
    Photo

    TIKA chairman met with Hikmat Hajiyev

    Foreign policy
    20:28
    Photo

    Zelenskyy and Fajon discuss PURL program

    Region
    20:18
    Photo
    Video

    Indestructible Partnership-2025 joint special forces exercise ends

    Military
    20:08

    Merz supports Türkiye's decision to acquire Eurofighter jets

    Other countries
    All News Feed