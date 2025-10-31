Another group of families returns to liberated Aghdam district

A new resettlement convoy has departed for Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

According to Report, 24 families comprising 124 people have begun their journey from the capital to settle in Khidirli village of the Aghdam district.

The returning residents expressed deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state support provided to them. They also conveyed appreciation to the Azerbaijani Armed Forces for liberating the lands and honored the memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country's freedom.