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    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Another 33 families return to Khojavand

    Domestic policy
    • 07 April, 2026
    • 12:03
    Another 33 families return to Khojavand

    Another group of former internally displaced persons has returned to the city of Khojavand as part of the Great Return program.

    According to Report"s correspondent in Fuzuli, 33 families (142 people) are returning at this stage.

    This brings the total number of families resettled in Khojavand to 234, comprising 904 individuals.

    The Great Return State Program Khojavand
    Növbəti köç karvanı Xocavənd şəhərinə çatıb - YENİLƏNİB
    В Ходжавенд возвращаются еще 33 семьи

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