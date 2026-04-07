Another 33 families return to Khojavand
Domestic policy
- 07 April, 2026
- 12:03
Another group of former internally displaced persons has returned to the city of Khojavand as part of the Great Return program.
According to Report"s correspondent in Fuzuli, 33 families (142 people) are returning at this stage.
This brings the total number of families resettled in Khojavand to 234, comprising 904 individuals.
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