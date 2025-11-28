Another 13 families resettled in Khidirli village of Aghdam district receive house keys
Domestic policy
- 28 November, 2025
- 14:51
A total of 13 families, comprising 48 individuals, have been resettled in the Khidirli village of the Aghdam district and received keys to their new apartments.
Report informs via AZERTAC that the handover ceremony was attended by officials from the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts, as well as representatives of the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons.
