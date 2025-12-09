Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ali Asadov: New strategic challenges and goals formed for next four years

    Domestic policy
    • 09 December, 2025
    • 11:52
    Ali Asadov: New strategic challenges and goals formed for next four years

    In the upcoming medium-term period covering 2026–2029, Azerbaijan faces new strategic challenges and goals driven by modern development trends, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at today"s plenary session of the Milli Majlis.

    According to Report, the Prime Minister emphasized that foreign visits and high-level meetings held by the head of state this year have added new momentum to the country"s economic agenda.

    Asadov recalled that the documents signed on August 8 during the historic visit of President Ilham Aliyev to the United States, including the agreement on unhindered transport communication between the main territory of Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan, create conditions for ensuring sustainable peace in the region, expanding the transit potential of international transportation, and contributing to economic growth.

    The Prime Minister noted that the achievements strengthen the country"s economic stability and resilience, increase its investment attractiveness, and enhance Azerbaijan"s position in the international arena.

    Əli Əsədov: Növbəti dörd il üçün yeni strateji çağırışlar və hədəflər formalaşıb
    Али Асадов: На ближайшие четыре года сформированы новые стратегические вызовы и цели

