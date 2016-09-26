Ali Ahmadov: The referendum successfully completed

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ "The referendum successfully completed in Azerbaijan. People have appreciated the proposed amendments to the constitution on the initiative of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev."

Report informs, Deputy Chairman - Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) Ali Ahmadov said at a press conference devoted to the popular vote (referendum) at the headquarters of the ruling party.

He said that according to observers of the ruling party participated in the voting process today, turnout of voters was high: "It allows to say that the citizens approached responsibly to the referendum. The verification is quite successful. The estimated results of voting have proved it. The Central Election Commission will announce the initial results in the near future. The Azerbaijani people supported the improvement of the Constitution by the popular vote.