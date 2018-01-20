A minute of silence observed for January 20 martyrs in all territory of Azerbaijan

Baku. 20 January. REPORT.AZ/ Today a minute of silence was observed for commemorating of January 20 martyrs in all territory of Azerbaijan at 12:00 a.m.

Report informs, on this occasion of that, the ships approaching Baku Sea port side whistled and the vehicles moving in the capital gave signals.

Today is the 28th anniversary of the January 20 events that is the symbol of the struggle for sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.