    6 deputy candidates nominated from Agdash constituency No.90

    Two of them are representatives of political parties

    Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ 6 candidates have been nominated for the membership in Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) from Agdash constituency No.90.

    Report informs, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said.

    He said that two of them are representatives of political parties - the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) and Umid Party: 'Other four are independent'.

    Notably, in accordance with the order of President Ilham Aliyev, reelections to Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) on Agdash constituency No.90 have been scheduled for June 18, 2016. 

