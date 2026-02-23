Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    17th meeting of Azerbaijan-Iran state commission underway in Baku

    The 17th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Iran State Commission on Cooperation in the Economic, Trade, and Humanitarian Spheres is taking place in Baku.

    According to Report, the meeting is co-chaired by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh. Authorized representatives of relevant ministries from both countries are participating in the event.

    The meeting participants are scheduled to discuss the current status of joint projects in the economic, transport, and energy sectors.

    Particular attention will be paid to the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway line as part of the full implementation of the potential of the International North-South Transport Corridor, as well as cooperation on the Khudafarin and Giz Galasi hydropower plants, and the Ordubad-Marazad hydropower plant, which are considered a priority for both countries.

    The parties are also expected to discuss the commissioning timeline for the Agband-Kalaleh bridge following its completion.

    Bakıda Azərbaycan-İran Dövlət Komissiyasının 17-ci iclası keçirilir
    В Баку проходит 17-е заседание Азербайджано-иранской государственной комиссии

