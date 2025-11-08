Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade

    Azerbaijani flag raised in New York to mark 5th anniversary of Victory Day

    Diaspora
    • 08 November, 2025
    • 22:08
    Azerbaijani flag raised in New York to mark 5th anniversary of Victory Day

    On November 8, the Azerbaijani state flag was raised in New York City, in celebration of the 5th anniversary of Azerbaijan's Victory Day.

    According to Report, the tricolor flag was hoisted on a giant flagpole at Bowling Green Park, one of the city's most visited streets and a symbolic financial hub, located on Wall Street.

    The flag-raising ceremony was organized by the Azerbaijan-New York Association.

    The event at Bowling Green, known as a landmark for large-scale flag displays, was attended by Salhat Abbasova, Head of a Department at the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, active members of the Azerbaijani diaspora, and Azerbaijani students studying in the United States.

    Speeches highlighted the historical significance of November 8 – Victory Day – noting that for the past five years, the Azerbaijani people have celebrated the pride and joy of a long-awaited victory after nearly 30 years. It was emphasized that during the 44-day Patriotic War, the Azerbaijani nation united like a fist, achieving a major victory at the cost of their lives. The memory of the martyrs who sacrificed themselves for the homeland will forever remain in the hearts of the people.

    Following the speeches, the Azerbaijani flag was raised in the New York sky to the sound of the national anthem, flying alongside the US flag.

    The ceremony drew the attention of local residents and tourists, who took photos against the backdrop of the Azerbaijani flag. Azerbaijani citizens present also shared information about their country with attendees.

    It is noted that Bowling Green, New York's first official park and a renowned large-flag site, will host the Azerbaijani flag for 10 days.

    New York Victory Day Azerbaijan
    Photo
    Azərbaycan bayrağı Nyu-York səmasına qaldırılıb
    В Нью-Йорке подняли Государственный флаг Азербайджана

    Latest News

    22:08
    Photo

    Azerbaijani flag raised in New York to mark 5th anniversary of Victory Day

    Diaspora
    21:57

    Top defense officials of several countries attend military parade in Baku

    Military
    21:46
    Photo

    Azerbaijani judoka Hidayat Heydarov claims gold at VI Islamic Solidarity Games

    Individual sports
    21:36
    Photo

    Victory Day celebrations conclude in Shusha with fireworks

    Domestic policy
    21:32
    Photo

    Azerbaijani community in Lisbon marks Victory Day with special event

    Diaspora
    21:22
    Photo

    Baku celebrating Victory Day with grand concert

    Domestic policy
    21:06
    Video

    Azerbaijani State Security Service's Eagle unit takes part in Baku military parade

    Military
    21:00
    Photo
    Video

    Military parade dedicated to Victory Day held in Baku – UPDATED-6

    Military
    20:33
    Photo

    Fireworks light up Khankendi sky after Victory Day concert

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed