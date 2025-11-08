Azerbaijani flag raised in New York to mark 5th anniversary of Victory Day

On November 8, the Azerbaijani state flag was raised in New York City, in celebration of the 5th anniversary of Azerbaijan's Victory Day.

According to Report, the tricolor flag was hoisted on a giant flagpole at Bowling Green Park, one of the city's most visited streets and a symbolic financial hub, located on Wall Street.

The flag-raising ceremony was organized by the Azerbaijan-New York Association.

The event at Bowling Green, known as a landmark for large-scale flag displays, was attended by Salhat Abbasova, Head of a Department at the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, active members of the Azerbaijani diaspora, and Azerbaijani students studying in the United States.

Speeches highlighted the historical significance of November 8 – Victory Day – noting that for the past five years, the Azerbaijani people have celebrated the pride and joy of a long-awaited victory after nearly 30 years. It was emphasized that during the 44-day Patriotic War, the Azerbaijani nation united like a fist, achieving a major victory at the cost of their lives. The memory of the martyrs who sacrificed themselves for the homeland will forever remain in the hearts of the people.

Following the speeches, the Azerbaijani flag was raised in the New York sky to the sound of the national anthem, flying alongside the US flag.

The ceremony drew the attention of local residents and tourists, who took photos against the backdrop of the Azerbaijani flag. Azerbaijani citizens present also shared information about their country with attendees.

It is noted that Bowling Green, New York's first official park and a renowned large-flag site, will host the Azerbaijani flag for 10 days.