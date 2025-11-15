Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Alimbekov: Baku-Tashkent cultural ties continue to develop through literary exchange

    Culture
    • 15 November, 2025
    • 15:50
    Cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan continue to develop through the exchange of literary heritage, Adkhambek Alimbekov, a professor at the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies, told journalists, Report informs.

    According to him, in the past, this activity was noticeably lower than it is now: "Since the 1920s, Uzbek literature, writers, poets, and playwrights have actively interacted with Azerbaijan. Works by Uzbek authors-books, plays, and works on statehood-have been published in Azerbaijan."

    Alimbekov emphasized that cultural cooperation with Azerbaijan is steadily developing, further strengthening ties between the two peoples.

    Azerbaijan Uzbekistan Adkhambek Alimbekov
    Adxanbek Alimbekov: Bakı və Daşkənd arasında mədəni əlaqələr ədəbiyyat vasitəsilə inkişaf edir
    Алимбеков: Культурные связи Баку с Ташкентом продолжают развиваться через обмен литературой

