Alimbekov: Baku-Tashkent cultural ties continue to develop through literary exchange
Culture
- 15 November, 2025
- 15:50
Cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan continue to develop through the exchange of literary heritage, Adkhambek Alimbekov, a professor at the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies, told journalists, Report informs.
According to him, in the past, this activity was noticeably lower than it is now: "Since the 1920s, Uzbek literature, writers, poets, and playwrights have actively interacted with Azerbaijan. Works by Uzbek authors-books, plays, and works on statehood-have been published in Azerbaijan."
Alimbekov emphasized that cultural cooperation with Azerbaijan is steadily developing, further strengthening ties between the two peoples.
