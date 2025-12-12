Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev

    Uzbekistan Culture Days to be held in Azerbaijan on December 13–20

    Cultural policy
    • 12 December, 2025
    • 14:56
    Uzbekistan Culture Days to be held in Azerbaijan on December 13–20

    Uzbekistan Culture Days will be held in Azerbaijan on December 13-20, the Uzbek Ministry of Culture announced, according to Report.

    As part of the program, concert performances featuring prominent artists will take place in Baku and Fuzuli, along with a photo exhibition titled New Uzbekistan.

    Notably, Uzbekistan Culture Days were last held in Baku in 2023, while Azerbaijan Culture Days took place in Tashkent in 2024.

    Uzbekistan Culture Days Azerbaijan
    Azərbaycanda Özbəkistan Mədəniyyəti Günləri təşkil olunacaq
    В Азербайджане пройдут Дни культуры Узбекистана

    Latest News

    16:17

    National leader Heydar Aliyev commemorated at Azerbaijan's embassy in Algeria

    Foreign policy
    16:07

    Cargo transportation in Azerbaijan up 2% in 11 months

    Infrastructure
    16:07

    Azerbaijan's methanol production volume for 11 months revealed

    Energy
    16:04

    Azerbaijan's embassy in Pakistan holds charity event in memory of Heydar Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    16:00

    Azerbaijan increases diesel fuel output by 18.4% in January–November

    Energy
    15:58

    Jozef Hrabina: Azerbaijan and Slovakia could establish joint defense ventures

    Foreign policy
    15:36

    US authorities may put most serious warning on Covid vaccines, sources say

    Health
    15:35

    Inspection finds no Armenian mining activity at Zod gold deposit

    Foreign policy
    15:21
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's embassy in Tajikistan holds ceremony honoring Heydar Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed