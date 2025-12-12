Uzbekistan Culture Days to be held in Azerbaijan on December 13–20
- 12 December, 2025
Uzbekistan Culture Days will be held in Azerbaijan on December 13-20, the Uzbek Ministry of Culture announced, according to Report.
As part of the program, concert performances featuring prominent artists will take place in Baku and Fuzuli, along with a photo exhibition titled New Uzbekistan.
Notably, Uzbekistan Culture Days were last held in Baku in 2023, while Azerbaijan Culture Days took place in Tashkent in 2024.
