Uzbekistan Culture Days open in Baku
Cultural policy
- 15 December, 2025
- 09:15
The opening ceremony of Uzbekistan Culture Days in Azerbaijan took place on December 14 at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.
According to Report, a photo exhibition dedicated to Uzbekistan"s cultural heritage, history, and modern development was organized as part of the event.
A concert program was also presented, featuring Uzbek artists and creative ensembles, including musical and dance performances reflecting Uzbekistan"s rich cultural heritage.
The Culture Days are aimed at further strengthening friendly ties between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan, developing humanitarian cooperation, and expanding cultural dialogue between the two countries.
Uzbekistan Culture Days in Azerbaijan will continue until December 20.
