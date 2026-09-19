Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Turkic World Composers' Union to be established in Baku

    Cultural policy
    • 19 September, 2026
    • 14:38
    Turkic World Composers' Union to be established in Baku

    The Union of Composers of the Turkic World will be created as part of the 1st Congress of Composers of the Turkic World, President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Aktoty Raimkulova told journalists at the 1st Congress of the Union of Composers of the Turkic World, held as part of the 18th International Music Festival in Baku, Report informs.

    According to her, the Baku Declaration on the establishment of this union will be signed today.

    The 1st Congress of the Union of Composers of the Turkic World is taking place in Baku as part of the 18th International Music Festival. The congress, held at the Union of Composers of Azerbaijan, is attended by the heads of composers' organizations of the Turkic states, musicologists, cultural and public figures, as well as media representatives.

    Aktoty Raimkulova Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Turkic culture
    Türk Dünyası Bəstəkarlar Birliyi yaradılacaq
    В Баку учредят Союз композиторов тюркского мира

    Latest News

    17:55

    US may resume attacks on Iran soon, Iranian military says

    Region
    17:48

    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Pakistan

    Foreign policy
    17:30

    Qatar's Foreign Ministry strongly condemns Houthi attacks on Riyadh

    Other countries
    17:10
    Photo

    TURKSOY-initiated fine arts symposium, exhibition held in Azerbaijan's Khankandi

    Cultural policy
    16:50

    Trump makes attempts to resolve conflict in Ukraine - US envoy to UN

    Other countries
    16:30

    Ukrainian Embassy congratulates Azerbaijan on State Sovereignty Day

    Foreign policy
    16:10

    Iran will keep Strait of Hormuz closed until US accepts its terms - parliamentary speaker

    Region
    15:50

    French diesel prices hit fresh record amid global supply disruption

    Other countries
    15:31
    Photo

    Khojavand hosts large-scale events for City Day

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed