Turkic World Composers' Union to be established in Baku

The Union of Composers of the Turkic World will be created as part of the 1st Congress of Composers of the Turkic World, President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Aktoty Raimkulova told journalists at the 1st Congress of the Union of Composers of the Turkic World, held as part of the 18th International Music Festival in Baku, Report informs.

According to her, the Baku Declaration on the establishment of this union will be signed today.

The 1st Congress of the Union of Composers of the Turkic World is taking place in Baku as part of the 18th International Music Festival. The congress, held at the Union of Composers of Azerbaijan, is attended by the heads of composers' organizations of the Turkic states, musicologists, cultural and public figures, as well as media representatives.