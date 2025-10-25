Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Olive Festival to be held in Baku's Icherisheher

    Cultural policy
    • 25 October, 2025
    • 16:55
    Olive Festival to be held in Baku's Icherisheher

    The Olive Festival will take place in Baku's Icherisheher from October 31 to November 2, Report informs, citing the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve.

    The event aims to promote Azerbaijan's ancient olive-growing traditions, support local producers, and contribute to the formation of a national brand in this field.

    "The festival will feature a rich fair program, concerts, open-air painting sessions by artists, and exhibitions. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore olives and olive products from different regions while enjoying cultural and entertaining moments in the historic atmosphere of Icherisheher," the statement said.

    In addition, a special entertainment program will be organized for children as part of the festival.

    Olive Festival Icherisheher
    İçərişəhərdə Zeytun Festivalı keçiriləcək
    В Баку пройдет Фестиваль оливок

    Latest News

    17:04

    US State Department officials to visit Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan

    Region
    16:55

    Olive Festival to be held in Baku's Icherisheher

    Cultural policy
    16:39

    Magnitude 6.3 quake strikes Russia's Kamchatka region

    Other countries
    16:31

    Lithuania resumes traffic through Šalčininkai border crossing

    Other countries
    16:28

    Farid Shafiyev: Azerbaijan strengthened its image as reliable partner

    Foreign policy
    16:18

    US could hit Russia with more sanctions to end Ukraine war

    Other countries
    16:04

    Azerbaijan imports 42,303 tons of rice in nine months

    Business
    15:54

    Thai PM to sign Cambodia ceasefire deal, skips summits over royal death

    Other countries
    15:41

    Trump mulls over potential strikes on drug facilities in Venezuela

    Other countries
    All News Feed