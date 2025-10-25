Olive Festival to be held in Baku's Icherisheher

The Olive Festival will take place in Baku's Icherisheher from October 31 to November 2, Report informs, citing the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve.

The event aims to promote Azerbaijan's ancient olive-growing traditions, support local producers, and contribute to the formation of a national brand in this field.

"The festival will feature a rich fair program, concerts, open-air painting sessions by artists, and exhibitions. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore olives and olive products from different regions while enjoying cultural and entertaining moments in the historic atmosphere of Icherisheher," the statement said.

In addition, a special entertainment program will be organized for children as part of the festival.