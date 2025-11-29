Lachin among first places to promote Karabakh's cultural heritage in cinema, official says

Lachin is one of the first places to promote the cultural heritage of Karabakh in the field of cinema, Masim Mammadov, the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Lachin district, said, as quoted by Report.

Speaking at the roundtable titled "Development of Modern Film Production in CIS Countries," organized by the Ministry of Culture and the Special Representative Office, Mammadov emphasized that serving as the CIS Capital of Culture for 2025 is a great honor for Lachin.

He noted that while it is still early to speak of a fully developed film industry in the city, important steps are already being taken: "For example, we have restored the city's cinema and film pavilion as an initial step."

Mammadov also highlighted that, with the support of the Ministry of Culture, two films have already been produced at Lachin's Hocazfilm creative studio.

"We also plan to build a congress and concert hall in Lachin. I believe that future cooperation will bring investment into the film industry and yield meaningful benefits," he added.