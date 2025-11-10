Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Gala concert dedicated to 140th anniversary of Azerbaijan's Uzeyir Hajibayli held in New York

    Cultural policy
    • 10 November, 2025
    • 11:07
    Gala concert dedicated to 140th anniversary of Azerbaijan's Uzeyir Hajibayli held in New York

    On November 9, a gala concert featuring the winners of the IX Florida Keys International Music Competition was held at New York's renowned Carnegie Hall, Report informs.

    This year's competition was dedicated to the 140th anniversary of the birth of the eminent Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibayli.

    The gala concert of the Florida Keys winners was supported by the State Committee for Work with Diaspora and organized by Tohfa Eminova, founder and president of the Azerbaijani American Cultural Association of Florida, and Parvin Muradova, a member of the Music Teachers National Association- MTNA, professor at the University of Florida, and head of the Association's Education and Culture Committee.

    During the concert, the winners performed works by international and Azerbaijani composers, as well as pieces from Uzeyir Hajibayli's repertoire.

    The audience was particularly interested in the performances of Azerbaijani pianist, winner of national and international competitions, and recipient of the presidential scholarship, Ali Mammadov; young musician Milana Nabiyeva; and violinist sisters Dana and Aline Zoabi.

    The competition winners received diplomas and cash prizes.

    The Florida Keys International Music Competition is dedicated to the memory of the outstanding Azerbaijani composer Jovdat Hajiyev. The composer's daughter, renowned musician Parvin Muradova, is the organizer and artistic director of the project.

    Photo
    Nyu-Yorkda Üzeyir Hacıbəylinin 140 illik yubileyinə həsr olunmuş qala-konsert keçirilib
    Photo
    В Нью-Йорке состоялся гала-концерт, посвященный 140-летию Узеира Гаджибейли

