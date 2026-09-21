Event on heritage of Caucasian Albania held in Baku

An event titled "The heritage of Caucasian Albania in Azerbaijan's statehood history" has been held in Baku, Report informs.

According to Ramil Aghayev, head of a department at the Institute of History and Ethnology of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences and Doctor of Historical Sciences, attempts by Armenians to claim Albanian material and cultural heritage are closely linked to Armenia's territorial claims against Azerbaijan in the past.

Aghayev said Caucasian Albania is one of the oldest states established in the lands of Azerbaijan:

"The spread of Christianity in Caucasian Albania dates back to periods preceding the history of the Armenian Church. The issue of the independence of the catholicosate and church institutions operating in Albania during that period has also been studied based on historical sources. Unfortunately, there are currently attempts in some cases to attribute this heritage to other peoples."

Rizvan Huseynov, Director of the Caucasus History Center, said that Albanian heritage was destroyed during different periods. He added that studying the historical and religious heritage of Caucasian Albania is important for understanding the region's past.

Farhad Mammadov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Center of Analysis of International Relations and Multiculturalism, noted that research has been conducted in these territories since the liberation of Azerbaijani lands and that this work is ongoing:

"Armenians are trying to use religious heritage as a weapon. The decisions recently adopted by the Armenian Church show that this is the greatest form of revanchism in Armenian society. The history of Caucasian Albania's heritage should be studied in greater depth. We will see its impact either at the scientific or political level."

MP Zaur Shukurov stressed that this topic should be studied continuously:

"Artificial intelligence has developed today, and as a result, there is also inaccurate information. Young people should be educated in this area. It is necessary for young people to be informed in the fight against disinformation. Caucasian Albania should be discussed at universities, and the topic should be covered on various platforms."

The event continued with discussions among political scientists and historians.