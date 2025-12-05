Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Creative Village exhibition to be held within OIC Culture Festival

    Cultural policy
    • 05 December, 2025
    • 13:42
    Creative Village exhibition to be held within OIC Culture Festival

    At the OIC Culture Festival: Baku Creative Week 2025, member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will present a Creative Village exhibition, Rashad Azizov, Director-General of the Cinema Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ARKA), said, as quoted by Report.

    Speaking during a press conference organized by the OIC and Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture ahead of the festival, which will take place in Baku from December 5 through December 11, 2025, Azizov noted that the festival will be organized on a large scale:

    "We call on companies and institutions working in this field to be active. Thanks to President Ilham Aliyev's policies, the formation of the cultural and creative industries has been a significant achievement. Major reforms have been carried out in this sector over the past two years, and we want to share this experience with other countries. Special attention will be given to new innovations. The program will include a forum on organizing cultural and creative industries, a film exhibition, and the Creative Village exhibition of OIC member states."

    He added that the event has already attracted considerable international interest:

    "Visitors from other countries are coming to Baku. A rich program is planned for the week. As part of the film festival, several countries will showcase their cinema. The Nizami Cinema Center will traditionally play a key role. The main venue of the event will be the Baku Congress Center, and several new types of events will also be held in relevant cinemas throughout the week."

