    PosTV analyst: Georgia and Azerbaijan should to cooperate against hybrid warfare

    Foreign policy
    • 05 December, 2025
    • 14:07
    Georgia and Azerbaijan should collaborate to counter hybrid warfare, Giya Abashidze, a representative of PosTV's analytical group, said during the Azerbaijan-Georgia Media Forum in Baku, as quoted by Report.

    "At a time when hybrid warfare is being waged against Georgia and Azerbaijan, and various unfavorable news is being spread about our countries, it is necessary to exchange experiences with our friends, colleagues, and other partners in Azerbaijan. Currently, a very humiliating campaign is being conducted against Georgia," he noted.

    Abashidze cited accusations against the Georgian government in foreign media as an example: "The BBC reported that chemical weapons were allegedly used against protesters in Tbilisi a year ago, but of course, no evidence was found."

    He emphasized the need to prevent hybrid warfare against both Georgia and Azerbaijan and stressed the importance of close cooperation: "Collaboration between media organizations, politicians, political analysts, and experts of the two countries is crucial."

    Azerbaijan-Georgia Media Forum PosTV hybrid warfare
    Giya Abaşidze: Gürcüstan və Azərbaycan hibrid hücumlara qarşı mübarizədə əməkdaşlıq etməlidir
    Гия Абашидзе: Грузии и Азербайджану нужно сотрудничать для борьбы с гибридными атаками

