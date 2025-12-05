Hikmat Hajiyev meets with NATO official
- 05 December, 2025
- 14:16
Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Presidential Administration's Foreign Policy Affairs Department, held a meeting with Head of NATO Liaison Office in Tbilisi Alexander Vinnikov, Report informs, citing the social media post of the Swedish Embassy in Baku.
The diplomatic mission noted that Hajiyev and Vinnikov held productive discussions.
"This week, the Head of NATO Liaison Office in Tbilisi Alexander Vinnikov was back in Baku to continue discussions on the further development of NATO-Azerbaijan relations, as well as on regional security issues of common interest. Mr Vinnikov was accompanied by the NATO Military Liaison Officer, Colonel Berat Telli," the post reads.
