Georgia detains over 30 foreign nationals, including Azerbaijanis

More than 30 foreigners, including Azerbaijani citizens, have been detained in Georgia, Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs said, according to Report's Georgian bureau.

The operation was carried out in Tbilisi and Batumi by the Migration Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs as part of efforts to combat illegal migration.

Thirteen foreign nationals detained during the comprehensive migration control measures in Batumi were wanted at the national level with an Interpol "red notice" and by law enforcement agencies in Türkiye for various serious crimes, including murder, rape of a minor, and drug trafficking.