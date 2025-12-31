Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway, Anaklia Port among Georgia's 2026 priorities

In 2026, Georgia will focus on economic growth, job creation, the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway, the Anaklia port, and the energy sector, Georgia"s Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Mariam Kviri­vishvili, said.

Report's Georgian bureau quotes her as saying that alongside ensuring high economic growth rates, key priorities for 2026 will include reducing poverty and improving citizens' well-being.

Minister Kviri­vishvili also noted that priority projects for the year will include the completion of the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway, moving to the active construction phase of the deep-water Anaklia port, and the development of the energy sector.

"These initiatives will have a direct impact on the country's economic and social development," the minister said.