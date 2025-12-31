Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Energy
    • 31 December, 2025
    • 10:57
    More than 54 bcm of gas supplied to Europe via TAP, energy minister says

    Azerbaijan has delivered more than 54 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas to Europe through the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) to date, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said.

    "Five years have passed since Azerbaijan began exporting gas to Europe via TAP. During this period, more than 54 bcm of gas has been supplied to Europe via TAP. This year, according to operative data, 12.8 bcm of gas has been exported to Europe under short- and long-term contracts," Shahbazov said in a post on X, as quoted by Report.

    The Trans Adriatic Pipeline, the final component of the Southern Gas Corridor designed to transport Azerbaijani gas from the Caspian to Europe, entered commercial operation on November 15, 2020. The 878-kilometer pipeline runs through Greece, Albania, the Adriatic Sea, and Italy.

    Azerbaijan began exporting gas to Europe on December 31, 2020. Under an agreement with the EU, deliveries are expected to reach at least 20 bcm per year by 2027. In the first phase of TAP's expansion, Italy will receive 1 bcm of Azerbaijani gas, while Albania will receive 200 million cubic meters.

    Following market tests conducted in 2021, TAP shareholders committed to increasing the pipeline's annual capacity by an additional 1.2 bcm above the 10 bcm threshold by January 1, 2026.

