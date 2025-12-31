Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    ADB names Azerbaijan fintech leader in CAREC region

    Finance
    • 31 December, 2025
    • 13:09
    ADB names Azerbaijan fintech leader in CAREC region

    Azerbaijan has emerged as one of the leading countries in fintech development in the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) region, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said on Tuesday.

    Report informs, referring to ADB, Azerbaijan ranks first in CAREC for institutional capacity and second – after China – for technological development. The bank said these indicators signal the country"s ability to accelerate capital market growth in a short period by leveraging fintech solutions along with existing regulatory and business frameworks.

    Fintech technologies, the ADB noted, can boost the efficiency of traditional capital markets and enable alternative financing platforms. Despite limited experience in regional financial cooperation, Azerbaijan is expected to take a leadership role by fully utilizing its technological and institutional potential.

    Potential initiatives cited by the bank include creating a regional fintech passport, establishing a regional regulatory "sandbox" and fintech community, harmonizing digital identification regulations, and developing cross-border payments using distributed ledger technology (DLT) and similar solutions.

    The ADB stressed that regional cooperation is crucial for accelerating capital market development within CAREC, as it helps create broader, more liquid markets where companies can access efficient financing sources and investors can find productive opportunities. It also supports risk management amid financial globalization and integration.

    Key strategies for regional fintech cooperation include developing payment systems and money transfers, integrating capital markets, and coordinating cross-border fintech regulation and supervision.

    However, the ADB cautioned that developing capital markets remains a complex, long-term task requiring coordinated policy across multiple areas. While fintech and regional collaboration can accelerate progress, structural limitations may slow change, and a phased, strategic approach could take 10 to 20 years depending on the country.

    Asian Development Bank
    ADB Azərbaycanı CAREC-də fintexin inkişafı sahəsində liderlərdən biri adlandırıb
    АБР назвал Азербайджан одним из лидеров финтех-развития в CAREC

    Latest News

    14:05

    Azerbaijan's economy in 2025: Record forex reserves, expanding oil and gas operations in Middle East

    Finance
    13:56

    Train disruptions in Poland due to bad weather and technical problems

    Other countries
    13:24

    More than 40 flights delayed at Pulkovo Airport

    Region
    13:09

    ADB names Azerbaijan fintech leader in CAREC region

    Finance
    12:54
    Photo

    Six injured, including children, in Odesa drone strikes - UPDATED

    Other countries
    12:24

    Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway, Anaklia Port among Georgia's 2026 priorities

    Region
    11:54

    From pearl diving to skyscrapers: Dubai's tourism route

    Tourism
    11:37

    CEBR: Azerbaijan's cumulative economic growth to reach 43% over next 15 years

    Finance
    11:12

    Georgia detains over 30 foreign nationals, including Azerbaijanis

    Region
    All News Feed