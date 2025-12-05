Carlo Marino calls for international recognition of Western Azerbaijanis' return to their lands

A panel session titled "Tangible Heritage: Protecting the Physical Foundations of Return" was held within the III International Conference on "Cultural Heritage and the Right of Return" in Baku, Report informs.

Muhammad Sohail Sajid, a lawyer at the Supreme Court of Pakistan, spoke about the damage to Azerbaijan's cultural heritage in Karabakh:

"I have visited Karabakh several times. The damage caused by the occupation was evident everywhere. Landmines still pose a threat to people. However, historical neighborhoods are being restored, communities are returning to their lands, and smart villages, hospitals, and schools are being built. The most tragic aspect is that cultural heritage and historical monuments were destroyed. Yet, it is impossible to erase Azerbaijan's cultural heritage because its roots and foundations are ancient and solid," he said.

Carlo Marino, Vice President of the Italy-Azerbaijan Association in Milan, emphasized that the peaceful return of Azerbaijani citizens to their homes would contribute to restoring cultural heritage:

"Azerbaijanis must return to their homeland legally, safely, and peacefully. Only then can the restoration of cultural heritage begin. Restoring heritage is not easy; it starts with tranquility and peace. The return of Western Azerbaijanis to their lands should also be recognized at the international level."

Astrid Nadya Rizqita, President of the OIC Youth Indonesia, noted that the return of cultural heritage is not just about restoring the past but also paves the way for reconciliation, sustainability, and long-term peace:

"West Azerbaijanis can benefit from international experience. Certain legal guarantees should be provided, including the restoration of destroyed areas and architectural monuments. We must ensure proper mapping and involve qualified experts, guaranteeing that people can live there safely and peacefully."

Vahib Ali Hussein, Professor at the Queen Rania Faculty of Tourism and Heritage at the Hashemite University in Jordan, highlighted attempts to alter Azerbaijani toponyms and cultural heritage during the Soviet period and afterwards:

"Currently, 610 villages in what is now Armenian territory were once inhabited by Azerbaijanis. Armenians later changed the names of these villages, effectively appropriating the cultural heritage and erasing traces of Azerbaijanis in those areas."