Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Carlo Marino calls for international recognition of Western Azerbaijanis' return to their lands

    Foreign policy
    • 05 December, 2025
    • 14:00
    Carlo Marino calls for international recognition of Western Azerbaijanis' return to their lands

    A panel session titled "Tangible Heritage: Protecting the Physical Foundations of Return" was held within the III International Conference on "Cultural Heritage and the Right of Return" in Baku, Report informs.

    Muhammad Sohail Sajid, a lawyer at the Supreme Court of Pakistan, spoke about the damage to Azerbaijan's cultural heritage in Karabakh:

    "I have visited Karabakh several times. The damage caused by the occupation was evident everywhere. Landmines still pose a threat to people. However, historical neighborhoods are being restored, communities are returning to their lands, and smart villages, hospitals, and schools are being built. The most tragic aspect is that cultural heritage and historical monuments were destroyed. Yet, it is impossible to erase Azerbaijan's cultural heritage because its roots and foundations are ancient and solid," he said.

    Carlo Marino, Vice President of the Italy-Azerbaijan Association in Milan, emphasized that the peaceful return of Azerbaijani citizens to their homes would contribute to restoring cultural heritage:

    "Azerbaijanis must return to their homeland legally, safely, and peacefully. Only then can the restoration of cultural heritage begin. Restoring heritage is not easy; it starts with tranquility and peace. The return of Western Azerbaijanis to their lands should also be recognized at the international level."

    Astrid Nadya Rizqita, President of the OIC Youth Indonesia, noted that the return of cultural heritage is not just about restoring the past but also paves the way for reconciliation, sustainability, and long-term peace:

    "West Azerbaijanis can benefit from international experience. Certain legal guarantees should be provided, including the restoration of destroyed areas and architectural monuments. We must ensure proper mapping and involve qualified experts, guaranteeing that people can live there safely and peacefully."

    Vahib Ali Hussein, Professor at the Queen Rania Faculty of Tourism and Heritage at the Hashemite University in Jordan, highlighted attempts to alter Azerbaijani toponyms and cultural heritage during the Soviet period and afterwards:

    "Currently, 610 villages in what is now Armenian territory were once inhabited by Azerbaijanis. Armenians later changed the names of these villages, effectively appropriating the cultural heritage and erasing traces of Azerbaijanis in those areas."

    Azerbaijan's cultural heritage Karabakh international conference Cultural Heritage and the Right of Return Western Azerbaijanis
    Karlo Marino: Qərbi azərbaycanlıların öz yurdlarına qayıtması beynəlxalq səpkidə də qiymətləndirilməlidir
    Карло Марино: Вопрос возвращения западных азербайджанцев на родину должен получить международную оценку

    Latest News

    15:24

    Maskharashvili: Disinformation remains one of media"s most pressing issues

    Foreign policy
    15:20

    SOCAR and Uzbekneftegaz launch joint exploration project in Uzbekistan

    Energy
    15:07

    Azerbaijani Parliament to hold plenary session on December 9

    Milli Majlis
    15:06

    New meteorological stations set up in liberated territories of Azerbaijan

    Ecology
    15:04

    President Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Thailand

    Foreign policy
    14:59

    Ekaterine Tsivtsivadze: Georgia–Azerbaijan Media Forum planned for 2026

    Foreign policy
    14:49
    Photo

    Shusha hosts meeting of working group on environmental issues

    Domestic policy
    14:46

    UK secretary of state for defence arrives in Yerevan

    Region
    14:45

    Volunteer registration for WUF13 in Azerbaijan commences

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed