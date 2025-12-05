Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    OTS Sec.-Gen.: Zangazur Corridor to become key part of modern Silk Road

    Foreign policy
    • 05 December, 2025
    • 14:10
    OTS Sec.-Gen.: Zangazur Corridor to become key part of modern Silk Road

    The Zangazur Corridor is of vital importance not only for the Turkic states, but for the entire region and even the world, Kubanychbek Omuraliev, secretary general of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), told Report on the sidelines of the first meeting of the organization's Ministers of Labor and Social Protection in Baku.

    He noted that the Zangazur Corridor is one of the key routes along the ancient Silk Road and provides direct access for the Turkic states to the West.

    "From this perspective, the Zangazur Corridor is important not only for Azerbaijan and the Turkic world, but also for the entire region, including the West, Europe, and even Armenia. In this context, I highly commend the agreement reached by the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington this August. I consider this a historic step," Omuraliev noted.

    The OTS secretary general also emphasized the significance of the first meeting of the OTS's Ministers of Labor, Employment, and Social Protection held in Baku. He noted that cooperation between the Turkic states in this area continues to strengthen and yield tangible results.

    "Cooperation between fraternal countries is growing stronger, and our citizens are actively working both in their home countries and in other fraternal states," he said.

    Zangazur corridor Organization of Turkic States Kubanychbek Omuraliev
    TDT Baş katibi: Zəngəzur dəhlizi yalnız türk dövlətləri yox, region və dünya üçün çox önəmlidir
    Генсек ОТГ: Зангезурский коридор станет ключевой частью современного Шелкового пути

    Latest News

    15:24

    Maskharashvili: Disinformation remains one of media"s most pressing issues

    Foreign policy
    15:20

    SOCAR and Uzbekneftegaz launch joint exploration project in Uzbekistan

    Energy
    15:07

    Azerbaijani Parliament to hold plenary session on December 9

    Milli Majlis
    15:06

    New meteorological stations set up in liberated territories of Azerbaijan

    Ecology
    15:04

    President Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Thailand

    Foreign policy
    14:59

    Ekaterine Tsivtsivadze: Georgia–Azerbaijan Media Forum planned for 2026

    Foreign policy
    14:49
    Photo

    Shusha hosts meeting of working group on environmental issues

    Domestic policy
    14:46

    UK secretary of state for defence arrives in Yerevan

    Region
    14:45

    Volunteer registration for WUF13 in Azerbaijan commences

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed