OTS Sec.-Gen.: Zangazur Corridor to become key part of modern Silk Road

The Zangazur Corridor is of vital importance not only for the Turkic states, but for the entire region and even the world, Kubanychbek Omuraliev, secretary general of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), told Report on the sidelines of the first meeting of the organization's Ministers of Labor and Social Protection in Baku.

He noted that the Zangazur Corridor is one of the key routes along the ancient Silk Road and provides direct access for the Turkic states to the West.

"From this perspective, the Zangazur Corridor is important not only for Azerbaijan and the Turkic world, but also for the entire region, including the West, Europe, and even Armenia. In this context, I highly commend the agreement reached by the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington this August. I consider this a historic step," Omuraliev noted.

The OTS secretary general also emphasized the significance of the first meeting of the OTS's Ministers of Labor, Employment, and Social Protection held in Baku. He noted that cooperation between the Turkic states in this area continues to strengthen and yield tangible results.

"Cooperation between fraternal countries is growing stronger, and our citizens are actively working both in their home countries and in other fraternal states," he said.