    Continuation of existing tariff rates on Middle Corridor discussed

    Infrastructure
    • 05 December, 2025
    • 14:21
    During the meeting of the Working Group on the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, also known as the Middle Corridor) held in Ankara, Türkiye, consultations were held on continuing the approved tariff rates into 2026, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO).

    The meeting was attended by a delegation led by Tariyel Mirzayev, Deputy Chairman of ASCO's Board.

    The event reviewed the results of TITR's operations over the past 10 months, cargo transport dynamics, efficient use of the route's potential, and ensuring uninterrupted and more effective cargo transportation.

    Moreover, the meeting included extensive discussions on documents covering digitalization, improvement of container transport procedures, regulation of vessel loading processes, and technological cooperation in container shipping.

    ASCO Middle Corridor TITR tariffs
    Orta Dəhlizlə bağlı mövcud tarif dərəcələrinin davam etdirilməsi müzakirə olunub
    В Анкаре обсудили продление существующих тарифных ставок по Среднему коридору

