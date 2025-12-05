Azerbaijan Railways enters new stage of cooperation with ADB

At a time when Azerbaijan's transport sector is shaping into a hub, the decarbonization project holds particular importance, Turkhan Ahmadov, Head of the Communications Department of Azerbaijan Railways (ADY), told journalists.

According to Report, Ahmadov highlighted that today is a very special day for ADY: "Our cooperation with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has been long-term. Today, however, we are entering a new stage in this regard. With this, the foundation of ADY's decarbonization project is being laid. This is a very significant project for us. The beneficiaries of this project are not only ADY and ADB, but also other stakeholders."

He added that although the carbon footprint of Azerbaijan's railways is not very large, ADB specifically chose ADY to implement the project:

"ADY has significant opportunities in terms of decarbonization – both in the development and use of renewable energy, and in improving energy efficiency."

The official also pointed out that completing the decarbonization project at a time when Azerbaijan's transport sector is forming as a hub will make the country's railways more efficient, environmentally cleaner, and a more reliable mode of transport.