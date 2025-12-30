AzerGold's export revenues surge by 1.6 times
Industry
- 30 December, 2025
- 14:24
In January-November of 2025, AzerGold CJSC exported products worth $205.9 million, Report informs, citing the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications.
According to the December issue of the Export Review by the center, the figure represents an increase of $73.5 million, or 1.6 times, compared to the same period in 2024.
Overall, Azerbaijan's non-oil sector exports for the reporting period rose by 7.3% year-on-year, reaching $3.3 billion.
