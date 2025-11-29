Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    CIS countries to launch joint international film festival

    Cultural policy
    • 29 November, 2025
    • 16:52
    Countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) are preparing to establish a joint international film festival.

    According to Report's correspondet in Lachin, Tahir Ikhanov, Executive Director of the CIS Interstate Humanitarian Cooperation Fund, said the initiative was discussed during a roundtable on "The Development of Contemporary Cinema in CIS Countries," organized by Azerbaijan"s Ministry of Culture and the special representation of the Azerbaijani president in the Lachin district.

    According to Ikhanov, the festival will provide a major boost to the film industry across CIS member states. "Various international cinema events are already held in CIS countries, and these initiatives help stimulate the development of the film sector," he said.

    The CIS Executive Committee has announced that the new festival will be called Sodruzhestvo (Commonwealth). Rather than taking place independently, the festival will rotate across major existing film events, including Minsk"s Listapad, Tashkent, and Moscow film festivals.

    Commonwealth of Independent States Film Festival culture
    MDB-yə üzv dövlətlərin beynəlxalq film festivalı hazırlanır
    Страны СНГ запускают совместный международный кинофестиваль

