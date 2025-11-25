Baku to host OIC Cultural Festival and Creative Week 2025 next week

Baku will host the "OIC Cultural Festival: Baku Creative Week – 2025" next week, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture announced, Report informs.

The event, organized jointly by the Islamic Organization for Cooperation (OIC) and the ministry, is scheduled to take place from December 5 to 11.

This will be the first time Azerbaijan hosts the festival, highlighting the country's growing role on the international cultural stage and its contributions to promoting multiculturalism, dialogue, and cooperation in the region.

Key themes of the festival include strengthening intercultural dialogue and promoting Islamic values such as tolerance, peace, and respect for diversity. The program also aims to advance cooperation in economics, education, science, and tourism, foster sustainable partnerships among member states, and enhance the integration of creative industries into the global economy.

More than 300 representatives from over 50 countries - including government officials, representatives of international organizations, prominent figures in science, culture and the arts, as well as creative industry experts - are expected to attend.