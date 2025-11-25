Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League

    Baku to host OIC Cultural Festival and Creative Week 2025 next week

    Cultural policy
    • 25 November, 2025
    • 11:55
    Baku to host OIC Cultural Festival and Creative Week 2025 next week

    Baku will host the "OIC Cultural Festival: Baku Creative Week – 2025" next week, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture announced, Report informs.

    The event, organized jointly by the Islamic Organization for Cooperation (OIC) and the ministry, is scheduled to take place from December 5 to 11.

    This will be the first time Azerbaijan hosts the festival, highlighting the country's growing role on the international cultural stage and its contributions to promoting multiculturalism, dialogue, and cooperation in the region.

    Key themes of the festival include strengthening intercultural dialogue and promoting Islamic values such as tolerance, peace, and respect for diversity. The program also aims to advance cooperation in economics, education, science, and tourism, foster sustainable partnerships among member states, and enhance the integration of creative industries into the global economy.

    More than 300 representatives from over 50 countries - including government officials, representatives of international organizations, prominent figures in science, culture and the arts, as well as creative industry experts - are expected to attend.

    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture OIC Cultural Festival Islamic Organization for Cooperation
    Bakıda ilk dəfə İƏT-in Mədəniyyət Festivalı keçiriləcək
    В Баку впервые пройдет Фестиваль культуры ОИС

    Latest News

    12:18

    Giovanni Cristofoli: World needs hydrocarbons for decades to come

    Energy
    12:16

    Babak Huseynov: Bahar field holds major potential

    Energy
    12:15

    New $300M port to be built in Kazakhstan's Aktau

    Region
    11:58

    BP: Future of Caspian region depends on ability of oil and gas industry to change

    Energy
    11:55

    Baku to host OIC Cultural Festival and Creative Week 2025 next week

    Cultural policy
    11:50

    Qatar aims to expand economic ties with Azerbaijan through strategic cooperation

    Business
    11:45

    Ilham Aliyev сongratulates Chairman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina

    Foreign policy
    11:42

    BP warns of production cuts at ACG due to technical constraints

    Energy
    11:40

    Azerbaijani parliament holds another plenary meeting of autumn session

    Milli Majlis
    All News Feed