Azykh Cave: The Cradle of Azerbaijan wins Special Jury Award at Korkut Ata Film Festival

Atakan Karkuklu's Azykh Cave: The Cradle of Azerbaijan documentary has received a Special Jury Award at the 6th Korkut Ata Turkic World Film Festival.

According to Report's correspondent in Istanbul, where the event was held, the award was presented to the film's creative team at the festival's closing ceremony.

The documentary explores the significance of Azykh Cave, located in southwestern Azerbaijan, in the context of the emergence of the human species and its subsequent spread across the planet. Using 2D and 3D graphics, animation and expert opinions, the film provides an in-depth look at the cave's structure, the history of its scientific exploration and its current condition.

Leading Azerbaijani and international researchers contributed to the documentary. Their insights into the site's uniqueness were shared by João Manuel Marreiros, an expert at the MONREPOS Archaeological Research Centre; Paul Barry Pettitt, professor at Durham University in the UK; April Nowell, professor at the University of Victoria in Canada; and others.