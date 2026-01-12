Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Cultural policy
    • 12 January, 2026
    • 09:41
    Azerbaijani national dances to be taught to children in Los Angeles

    Children in Los Angeles, California, will have the opportunity to learn Azerbaijan's national dances, the Azerbaijani Consulate General in Los Angeles said on X, Report informs.

    The initiative aims to familiarize children with Azerbaijani national rhythms and cultural traditions through dance lessons.

    Parents interested in enrolling their children are required to register in advance by sending an email to [email protected], the consulate noted.

    Los-Ancelesdə uşaqlara Azərbaycanın milli rəqsləri öyrədiləcək
    В Лос-Анджелесе детей будут обучать азербайджанским национальным танцам

