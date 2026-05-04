Azerbaijan, Serbia discuss cultural cooperation prospects

The prospects for cultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia have been discussed.

The Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan told Report that Azerbaijani Culture Minister Adil Karimli met with a delegation led by his Serbian counterpart, Nikola Selaković, who is visiting the country.

Adil Karimli said relations between the two countries are developing year by year on the basis of mutual trust and friendship between President Ilham Aliyev and his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vučić.

According to the culture minister, the launch of direct flights between Belgrade and Baku by Serbia's national carrier, Air Serbia, from May 3 was a significant event and will contribute to expanding ties in culture as well as other areas.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views in detail on the prospects for cultural ties and future projects.