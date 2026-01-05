Azerbaijan investigating Iranian TV's presentation of 'Sari Gelin' as Armenian song
Cultural policy
- 05 January, 2026
- 13:25
An investigation has been launched in Azerbaijan following an incident on Iranian state television, where the Azerbaijani folk song "Sari Gelin" was presented as an Armenian work, Report informs referring to the Intellectual Property Agency of Azerbaijan.
The investigation was prompted by the performance of the Azerbaijani folk song "Sari Gelin" by singer Araz Torosyan (also known as Araz Dareh) in Armenian and Persian, which was presented as the Armenian song "Sari Aghchik."
The agency emphasized that an investigation is underway into the incident, and all circumstances of the incident are being examined in accordance with established procedures.
