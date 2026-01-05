Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Azerbaijan investigating Iranian TV's presentation of 'Sari Gelin' as Armenian song

    Cultural policy
    • 05 January, 2026
    • 13:25
    Azerbaijan investigating Iranian TV's presentation of 'Sari Gelin' as Armenian song

    An investigation has been launched in Azerbaijan following an incident on Iranian state television, where the Azerbaijani folk song "Sari Gelin" was presented as an Armenian work, Report informs referring to the Intellectual Property Agency of Azerbaijan.

    The investigation was prompted by the performance of the Azerbaijani folk song "Sari Gelin" by singer Araz Torosyan (also known as Araz Dareh) in Armenian and Persian, which was presented as the Armenian song "Sari Aghchik."

    The agency emphasized that an investigation is underway into the incident, and all circumstances of the incident are being examined in accordance with established procedures.

    Azerbaijan Iran Armenia
    "Sarı Gəlin"in İran dövlət telekanalında erməni musiqisi kimi təqdimatına görə araşdırma aparılır
    Азербайджан расследует представление "Сары гялин" как армянской песни на иранском ТВ

    Latest News

    13:48

    Unknown man attacks passengers on train in France; several injured

    Other countries
    13:39

    Azerbaijan climbs 41 positions in Government AI Readiness Index

    ICT
    13:35

    Azerbaijan's steel imports from Türkiye reached almost $110M in 2025

    Business
    13:25

    Azerbaijan investigating Iranian TV's presentation of 'Sari Gelin' as Armenian song

    Cultural policy
    13:13

    Android leads Azerbaijan mobile OS market with 76% share in December

    ICT
    13:09

    Erdogan says Türkiye should rejoin F-35 program

    Other countries
    12:57

    Incandescent light bulbs to be phased out in Azerbaijan

    Energy
    12:47

    Azerbaijan extends deadline for obtaining permit for construction of solar power plant in Garadagh

    Energy
    12:36

    Gas prices in Europe fall 3%

    Energy
    All News Feed