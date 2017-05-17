Astana hosts exhibition "Azerbaijan - Perl of Islamic World"

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ Exhibition “Azerbaijan - Perl of Islamic World” opened at Kazakhstan National Museum. Report informs referring to kazakh-tv.kz, works of more than 50 photographers are displayed at the exhibition.

The authors mainly present historical, cultural and architectural facilities reflecting moral evolution of the country.

Photo exhibition is held within the framework of the year of Islamic Solidarity.

“Azerbaijan announced 2017 as a year of Islamic Solidarity. Azerbaijan hosts Islamic Solidarity Games. All Muslim countries of the world attend that event. This year Azerbaijan will host number of forums dedicated to development and improvement of multiculturalism and tolerance in the world”, Azerbaijani ambassador in Kazakhstan Rashad Mammadov told.

The ambassador also told that Kazakhstan National Museum will have Azerbaijan corner. The visitors will have chance to get acquainted with history, culture, customs and traditions of the nation.