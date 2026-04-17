Alexey Overchuk: There is need for learning Azerbaijani language in Russia

There is a need for learning the Azerbaijani language in Russia, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said at a meeting of the Azerbaijan-Russia Business Council in Baku, Report informs.

"We know how carefully the Russian language is treated in Azerbaijan-it is studied in schools. We also see interest in strengthening ties between our universities. Yesterday, the creation of a new Russian-Azerbaijani university in cooperation with St. Petersburg State University was discussed," Overchuk noted.

According to him, they also touched on cooperation in promoting the Russian language.

"But we understand that there is also a need for learning the Azerbaijani language in Russia, and we will facilitate this. Furthermore, we invited the Republic of Azerbaijan to consider joining the International Russian Language Organization," the deputy prime minister emphasized.