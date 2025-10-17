COP29 Presidency attends Zero Waste Forum in Türkiye

The COP29 Presidency is in Istanbul for the Zero Waste Forum, hosted by the Government of Türkiye and First Lady of Türkiye Emine Erdogan, according to the COP29 official X account, Report informs.

"This important event convenes policymakers, innovators, city leaders and community organisers to drive tangible action towards a zero-waste world. The forum will create discussion and collaboration as the world turns policy into practice, scales zero waste solutions, mobilises finance and builds strong partnerships for sustained action," COP29 X account said.