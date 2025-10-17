COP29 Presidency attends Zero Waste Forum in Türkiye
COP29
- 17 October, 2025
- 15:49
The COP29 Presidency is in Istanbul for the Zero Waste Forum, hosted by the Government of Türkiye and First Lady of Türkiye Emine Erdogan, according to the COP29 official X account, Report informs.
"This important event convenes policymakers, innovators, city leaders and community organisers to drive tangible action towards a zero-waste world. The forum will create discussion and collaboration as the world turns policy into practice, scales zero waste solutions, mobilises finance and builds strong partnerships for sustained action," COP29 X account said.
