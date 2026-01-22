US, Azerbaijan preparing their first bilateral business mission

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Business
    • 22 January, 2026
    • 10:11
    The US Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with the US Departments of Commerce and State, is leading its first-ever bilateral Business Mission to Azerbaijan on February 9–10, 2026, in Baku, Report informs referring to the Chamber.

    This two-day, high-level delegation will connect US companies directly with senior Azerbaijani government leaders, state-owned enterprises, and major private-sector players across energy, defense, agriculture, digital development, transportation, healthcare, finance, and investment.

    The mission's program includes meetings with representatives of the Presidential Administration and the Cabinet of Ministers, relevant ministries, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan, the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), PASHA Holding, the American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham), and other public and private entities.

    United States Azerbaijan business mission
    ABŞ və Azərbaycan ilk ikitərəfli biznes missiyası hazırlayır
    США и Азербайджан готовят первую двустороннюю бизнес-миссию

